Bulgaria's Prime Minister announced that before the European Council meeting in Brussels
Bulgaria’s ambassador to Moscow will be summoned back to Sofia for consultations, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced Thursday.
This came as a reaction to a media appearance by Russian ambassador in Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova. Then she said that Bulgarians do not support government's actions against Russia. Petkov announced yesterday that a diplomatic response would follow. Today he added that the cabinet strongly condemns the behaviour of ambassador Mitrofanova.