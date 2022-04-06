The Council of Ministers has adopted a decision to donate 2,000 helmets and 2,000 bulletproof vests to the Ukrainian government so that it can protect the citizens, Lena Borislavova, Chef de Cabinet to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, told a briefing on Wednesday. The protective equipment will be provided from the available quantities with the cooperation of the Defence Ministry.

In Borislavova's words, the equipment for individual protection will be used by the peaceful Ukrainian citizens. "This measure builds upon the humanitarian and other aid provided by the Government thus far," she specified.

"Bulgaria was among the first countries to join the European states who referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague the crimes committed by Russia on Ukrainian territory. That happened as early as on March 3. On March 24, Bulgaria was one of the first countries to respond to the call for additional financial assistance for the ICC's activity on the provision of better opportunities for investigating and convicting the military crimes committed in Ukraine," Borislavova said. The Council of Ministers is about to adopt a decision on the allocation of such financial assistance, and the ICC has already expressed gratitude to Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian Government reacted sharply to the atrocities committed in Bucha, she also said.