The Sofia-Istanbul train service will be restored starting April 25, the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport and Communications said Tuesday. The announcement was made after the Bulgarian State Railways and Turkish Railways agreed on the route before the start of the summer season Tuesday.

The train service between Sofia and Istanbul was suspended in 2020 in the wake of the start of the COVID pandemic.

After its resumption, the train will leaves Istanbul at 10 pm on April 25 and arrives at Sofia Central Railway Station the following day at 9:35 am. On April 26, the train will leave Sofia Central Railway Station at 6:30 pm and reach Turkey’s largest city the following day at 7 am.