Arriving for the special European Council meeting in Brussels on Monday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters that he was glad that Bulgaria's European partners understand the position of the government that if the EU agrees on a Russian oil embargo, "there will certainly be exemptions for Bulgaria".

Petkov said that it is not known whether the new sanctions suggested by the European Commission will be adopted or not, because some member states "change their position as we speak". Petkov said that Bulgaria hopes to be able to receive Russian oil until December 2024 "for technical reasons at the level of oil refinery capabilities and also because this is very important for Bulgaria's energy security at the moment".

Commenting the possibility of having a cap on gas prices, Petkov described it as a good proposal. He said that part of the reasons for the high price of electricity is that it is tied with the price of gas so that the issue will be probably discussed at the European Council meeting, although no decision is expected this week.

Earlier on Monday, Petkov participated in a meeting of state and government leaders of the ALDE party whose group in the European Parliament is Renew Europe. Petkov said that his hosts said they would be very glad and would like to have Continue the Change party, which Petkov co-chairs with Bulgarian Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, as a member in ALDE's political family.

Speaking to reporters, Petkov said that the only condition that will continue to be discussed and which is very important for him, is that when zero tolerance to corruption is meant it needs to be seen from local level up to Brussels, which he said "means a new standard of the European political families".

Petkov said he saw no hindrance that the Bulgarian Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is part of Renew Europe. In his words, the problem is not the MRF as a party. "The question is about the members of the MRF and what standard MRF will apply to itself to be part of this new formation. I think they have a lot of questions to put to themselves if they want to continue to be part of the new standards of the European families," Petkov said.