Bulgaria won its third gold medal at the 2022 European Men's and Women's Weightlifting Championships in the Albanian capital, Tirana. In the 67 kg category Valentin Genchev was without competition after becoming champion with only four attempts.

The Bulgarian started with a perfect snatch, lifting flawlessly 133, 135 and 139 kg. This secured him the silver, 3 kg behind the Georgian Shota Mishvelidze. However, Genchev started the clean and jerk after everyone else had finished. His first attempt at 169 kg secured him the title.

Genchev took the title with a total of 314 kg, 7 more than Shota Mishvelidze. The third place was taken by the Spaniard Acoran Hernandez with 299 kg.

Bulgaria's two other gold medals at the 2022 European Weightlifting Championships were won by Angel Rusev in the men’s 55 kg competition and by Ivan Dimov in the men’s 61 kg competition. Gabriel Marinov claimed the bronze in the same weight class.

Another Bulgarian, Deniz Danev, made his debut at European Championships, finishing fourth in the 55 kg competition.