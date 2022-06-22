A post in the Facebook profile of the Ukrainian Embassy in Sofia published on Wednesday featured an announcement quoting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as expressing appreciation to Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov for Ukraine’s EU accession. An identical message is published in Zelenskyy’s Twitter account.

Stating that they had verified their positions with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov before the European Council meeting, Zelenskyy wrote that he has expressed his "gratitude to Bulgaria for its readiness to give Ukraine the status of EU accession candidate. #EmbraceUkraine", the published message reads.