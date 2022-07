A total of 256 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria i n the last 24 hours. 1,369 tests were performed. The number of the active coronavirus cases now becomes 10,864.

26 people were cured on Sunday. The infected patients hospitalized at the moment are 453, 36 of them - in intensive care units. The newly admitted to hospitals across the country are 27.

Siх more people diagnosed with the virus died in the past 24 hours.