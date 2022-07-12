"If the parties' choice is early elections again, I consider it appropriate to hold the vote in October." That was said by the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev after his return from Montenegro on Tuesday.

The head of state also said that within days he would hand over the second government-forming mandate to GERB-SDS coalition.

They had already said the mandate would be returned immediately. After that Radev has to hold consultations to decide which party will take the third mandate.