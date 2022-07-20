The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and There Is Such a People (TISP) expressed readiness for cabinet-forming talks within the current Parliament with the third exploratory mandate, based on the governance programme around which the socialists, Continue the Change (CC) and Democratic Bulgaria (DB) have united. The two formations gathered for consultations in the National Assembly.

"We declare categorically that we have serious intentions to form a government, because we know what awaits us in the coming months," said at the beginning of the meeting BSP leader and outgoing Minister of Economy and Industry Korneliya Ninova.

"We propose that this government be based on the programme that we drew up together with DB and CC for the first exploratory mandate," she said. "During the first talks with CC we said that we are leaving the programme open for suggestions from TISP," Ninova added. According to her, it makes sense that TISP should make their own proposals for the governance programme.

TISP floor leader Toshko Yordanov said it is better that the four former coalition partners form a new government within the current National Assembly.

In his words, the programme that CC, the BSP and DB have prepared overlaps to a large extent with the coalition agreement they had. Yordanov said that his fellow party members have received the programme and have ready-made proposals. However, there are certain topics that TISP would like to discuss with the other three parties. TISP MP Iva Miteva added that they agree with the rest of the programme on almost all points.

On Tuesday, the BSP held talks with CC. After the talks with TISP, the BSP will hold talks with DB.