Outgoing Defence Minister Dragomir Zakov and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov will attend the Breeze 2022 day of national naval exercise with international participation dedicated to distinguished guests and media. The training will take place on Friday in the Burgas Gulf water area, the Ministry of Defence reported on Wednesday.

The exercise will be performed by 1,390 servicepersons from the Bulgarian, Albanian, Belgian, Greek, Italian, Latvian, Polish, Romanian, US, Turkish, French Navy, as well as by members of the Allied Maritime Command. The equipment will include 24 auxiliary ships, battleships, and cutters, five aircraft, and four helicopters.