Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is visiting Baku on July 21-22 and is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, the Government Information Service said here on Wednesday. Energy cooperation and possible larger deliveries of Azeri gas, over and above those agreed to reach Bulgaria via the new interconnector with Greece, will top the agenda of the talks. They will be attended by the energy ministers of the two countries.

Bulgaria is one of three European countries buying Azeri gas. Azerbaijan is an important partner in achieving a real diversification of energy supplies, according to Petkov. The government prioritizes improving Bulgaria's and Europe's energy connectivity and energy security.

In addition to the Petkov-Aliyev meeting, the two delegations will hold an extended meeting and President Aliyev will host a working dinner for the Bulgarian delegation in his home.

Petkov will hold a working meeting with representatives of the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and with the chair of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Friendship Group in Azerbaijan's National Assembly.