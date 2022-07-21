The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,190,644 after 6,754 tests identified 1,644 new infections on Wednesday, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/ on Thursday. The test positivity rate for the day was 24.3%.

The active cases number 15,426. There are 817 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the country. This includes 137 persons admitted to hospital on Wednesday, 75.18% of them unvaccinated, and 45 persons in intensive care.

Another 421 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,137,905.

Six patients died on Wednesday, 66.67% of them unvaccinated, and the death toll now stands at 37,313.

A total of 4,005 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, bringing the total of shots against COVID-19 administered in Bulgaria to 4,450,193. A total of 24,827 people have received a second booster.