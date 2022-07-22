The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,192,284 after 6,768 tests identified 1,640 new infections on Thursday. The test positivity rate for the day was 24.2%.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country now number 16,399. There are 856 hospitalized patients, including 130 people who were checked in on Thursday, over 75% of them unvaccinated. Of these, 41 people are in intensive care.

Thursday saw 661 persons recover from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,138,566. Six patients died in 24 hours, and the death toll now stands at 37,319.

With 3,781 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 administered on Thursday, the total number of inoculations reached 4,453,972.