Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov presented certificates to students and their leaders for achieving high results at international Olympiads in 2022. The ceremony was held in the building of Coulcil of Ministers on Monday.

"Ou country's good reputation is due to your success, You don't realize how many additional advantages you give to Bulgaria. I know that you will have the opportunity to go all over the world and I hope that we will make Bulgaria able to attract you back", Petkov said.

The Education Minister, Academician Nikolay Denkov, has also attended the ceremony. He called the young scientists "one of Bulgaria's miracles".