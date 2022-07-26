The Executive Bureau of Bulgarian Socialist party discusses its future actions regarding the third mandate for forming a new cabinet within the 47th National Assembly.

The Bereau is to propose to the National Council two options that are in accordance with the Constitution and the final decision will be announced by Friday, MP Georgi Svilenski commented, cited by BNR.

Earlier today the party's leader Korneliya Ninova said that the socialists would talk about the mandate on Tuesday evening and it would give a "clear answer".

At the Coalition Council held two days ago 4, the leaders of BSP, "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed the management program and decided to give the socialist party the opportunity to decide how to proceed with the mandate given to it.