The Bulgarian Socialist Party returned Thursday the unfulfilled third and final cabinet-forming mandate. That means Bulgaria will head for early elections.

The decision came after the votes of There is Such a People, Vazrazhdane, GERB and the MRF voted to drop the BSP's proposed July-December 2022 Legislative Programme from the parliament's agenda.

After the meeting with the President Rumen Radev the leader of BSP Korneliya Ninova said "he is part of the group that overthrew the government".

"He has criticized the cabinet since it was formed. But he created the main party in it - "We Continue the Change,", Ninova added.