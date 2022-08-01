Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev signed a decree on the dissolution of the 47th National Assembly on August 2, 2022. The head of state has also scheduled early parliamentary elections on October 2.

President Radev also appointed a caretaker government. Here is the full list of its members:

Galab Donev - caretaker Prime Minister;

Lazar Lazarov - Deputy Premier and Minister of Labor and Social Policy;

Hristo Alexiev - Deputy Premier for Economy and Minister of Transport;

Ivan Demerdzhiev - Deputy Premier for Public Order and Security and Minister of Interior;

Atanas Pekanov - Deputy Premier for the Management of EU Funds;

Rositsa Velkova-Zheleva - Minister of Finance;

Dimitar Stoyanov - Minister of Defense;

Asen Medzhidiev - Minister of Health;

Ivan Shishkov - Minister of Regional Development and Public Works;

Sasho Penov - Minister of Education and Science;

Nikolay Milkov - Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Krum Zarkov - Minister of Justice;

Velislav Minekov - Minister of Culture;

Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova - Minister of Environment and Water;

Yavor Gechev - Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry;

Nikola Stoyanov - Minister of Economy;

Rossen Hristov - Minister of Energy;

Alexander Pulev - Minister of Innovation and Growth;

Ilin Dimitrov - Minister of Tourism;

Vesela Lecheva - Minister of Youth and Sports;

Georgi Todorov - Minister of e-Government