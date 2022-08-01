Photo: BGNES
The early parliamentary vote is to be held on October 2
Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev signed a decree on the dissolution of the 47th National Assembly on August 2, 2022. The head of state has also scheduled early parliamentary elections on October 2.
President Radev also appointed a caretaker government. Here is the full list of its members:
Galab Donev - caretaker Prime Minister;
Lazar Lazarov - Deputy Premier and Minister of Labor and Social Policy;
Hristo Alexiev - Deputy Premier for Economy and Minister of Transport;
Ivan Demerdzhiev - Deputy Premier for Public Order and Security and Minister of Interior;
Atanas Pekanov - Deputy Premier for the Management of EU Funds;
Rositsa Velkova-Zheleva - Minister of Finance;
Dimitar Stoyanov - Minister of Defense;
Asen Medzhidiev - Minister of Health;
Ivan Shishkov - Minister of Regional Development and Public Works;
Sasho Penov - Minister of Education and Science;
Nikolay Milkov - Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Krum Zarkov - Minister of Justice;
Velislav Minekov - Minister of Culture;
Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova - Minister of Environment and Water;
Yavor Gechev - Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry;
Nikola Stoyanov - Minister of Economy;
Rossen Hristov - Minister of Energy;
Alexander Pulev - Minister of Innovation and Growth;
Ilin Dimitrov - Minister of Tourism;
Vesela Lecheva - Minister of Youth and Sports;
Georgi Todorov - Minister of e-Government