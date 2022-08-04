Stricter measures against the pandemic have been introduced in the region of Sofia-city.

As of August 4 wearing face masks is obligatory in closed public places - medical facilities, pharmacies, social institutions, commercial establishments, public transport, train stations, airports, shops, etc.

Employers are advised to switch to remote work.

The order of Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate also states that visits to medical facilities for hospital care and hospices will be limited. Visits will be allowed only if the patient's stay is longer than five days.

The temporary anti-epidemic measures will be valid until August 19.