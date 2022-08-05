Photo: iStock
They have to leave the Russian Federation within 120 hours
Russia expels 14 Bulgarian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. Four Bulgarian diplomats and ten staff members have been declared persona non grata.
The employees from the diplomatic missions in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Ekaterinburg, as well as from the Centre of Industry of Bulgaria in Moscow have to leave the Russian Federation within 120 hours.
In June Sofia declared 70 Russian diplomats and embassy staff persona non grata.