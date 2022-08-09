Caretaker Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said during a working meeting on the October 2 snap elections Tuesday that his team is determined to make sure each Bulgarian citizen exercises their voting rights "freely and lawfully" and to respond adequately to the "novel practices for vote distortion and stop them".

The meeting was held by President Rumen Radev with the participation of Central Election Commission Chair Kamelia Neykova, caretaker Transport Minister Hristo Alexiev, caretaker Foreign Minister Nikolai Milkov and representatives of the e-Government Ministry, the Civil Registration and Administrative Services General Directorate and Information Services.

Here is what Demerdzhiev also said:

I want to assure Bulgarian citizens that everything will be done to ensure a lawful and secure election, smooth conduct and completion of voting, so as to give people a sense of confidence in the legitimacy of the election results.

The Interior Ministry is aspiring to respond adequately to the new practices for vote distortion and stop them, and find a way to identify and bring to justice the persons who are responsible and those who are the source of these practices, which discourage voters and discredit the elections.

The Ministry will use the experience of the previous two caretaker governments and all good practices for ensuring lawful elections. It has created an action plan, distributed the tasks and are ready to interact with all state bodies and authorities with powers regarding the elections.