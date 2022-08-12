The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,224,222, after 5,999 tests identified 1,274 new infections on Thursday, 66.41% of which were of unvaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 21.23%.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 245 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 112 and Varna Region with 94.

The active cases are 20,471. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,056, including 57 in intensive care. Of the 122 new hospital admissions, 74.59% were not vaccinated.

Another 3,504 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,166,276.

Six fatalities were reported (two thirds of them unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 37,475.

With 2,908 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,498,845 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 2,066,571 people are fully vaccinated, and 846,317 have received a booster jab (including 52,128 reboostered).