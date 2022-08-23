Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev conferred the Madara Horseman order, First Class, on Austrian Ambassador to Sofia Andrea Wicke for her contributions to the strengthening and development of the relations between the two countries. The ceremony was held in the building of the Presidency on Tuesday.

The head of State noted that during Wicke’s mandate, the bilateral relations and political dialogue intensified, trade and economic ties saw an increase in goods exchanged, new investments were made in important high-tech spheres, and the relations in education, culture and science became more active.

The Austrian Ambassador summarized the years of her term in office in Sofia.

“We know that we and you have always supported the EU’s development and the inclusion of the Western Balkans countries. In the end, you – Bulgaria and North Macedonia – managed to find a solution. I know it was not easy and I congratulate both you and the experts who worked on that solution,” Wicke said at the ceremony.