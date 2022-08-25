Two police officers were killed shortly before 5:00 am on Thursday morning in Burgas by a bus driver, who ran into their police car, the Interior Ministry's press centre said.

Fourty-eight migrants were on the bus, consisting of mostly young men, the administrative head of the Burgas District Prosecution Office, Georgi Chinev, said. He also expressed condolences to the families of the killed police officers.

Police, firefighters and ambulances are at the scene of the accident.

Caretaker Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, Regional Mayor Maria Neykova and police chief Kaloyan Kaloyanov are also there.

The migrants are being transported from the scene of the accident on another bus.

Caretaker Health Minister Assen Medjidiev told journalists that no migrants have been injured in the accident, adding that his Ministry is following the situation. He also expressed condolences to the two killed police officers' families.

Burgas Mayor Dimiter Nikolov said that a day of mourning will be declared in Burgas on Friday in memory of the two police officers. "In my eyes, they're heroes," Nikolov said, expressing condolences to the victims' families and colleagues.