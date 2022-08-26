A 15-year-old Syrian drove the bus that hit a police car in the city of Burgas and caused the death of two policemen. That was announced by the Prosecutors' Office on Friday.

The young man could receive from 3 to 10 years in prison. Prosecutor Sonya Petrova explained that given the fact that the perpetrator is a minor, this is the maximum possible punishment.

Prosecutor Maria Markova announced that a charge of human trafficking has been brought against a total of three Syrians - the 15-year-old driver, a man who accommodated the refugees on the bus, and the man who bought the bus. The punishment for this crime is up to 6 years in prison and a fine between BGN 5000 and 20 000.

A Bulgarian citizen is investigated over participation in the the same criminal scheme.