Poland beat Bulgaria 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 in the opening match in Pool C at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship on Friday. The tournament is taking place in Poland and Slovenia.

Kamil Semeniuk had a game-high 16 points for Poland, followed by Bartosz Kurek with 12 points. Tsvetan Sokolov scored 11 to lead Bulgaria.

In the other game of Pool C, USA beat Mexico 25-18, 25-20, 25-12.

Bulgaria will face USA on Sunday in their second match in the preliminary stage, while Poland will play Mexico.

Poland is the top-ranked team in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Rankings and is defending its back-to-back world titles won in 2014 and 2018 in front of their home fans.