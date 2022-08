A total of 851 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. Most of them are in Sofia – 150, followed by Plovdiv – 73, and Stara Zagora – 72.

There are 900 patients in hospitals across the country, 55 of them - in intensive care units. The newly admitted are 114 people.

Those who recovered on Friday were 841. The active cases are 12 677. 1391 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 were administered.