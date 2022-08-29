Photo: iStock
Bulgaria has exported almost half of the electricity produced in the country in June, data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) shows.
A total of 4.03 terawatt hours of electricity were produced in the country, which is an increase of 25% on an annual basis. 2.4 terawatt hours were realized on the Bulgarian market.
NSI data show a further decrease in natural gas supplies - by almost 22% to 180 million cubic meters. Since the end of April, "Gazprom" has suspended gas supplies, and "Bulgargaz" currently relies on only one long-term contract - with Azerbaijan.
Compared to May, the supply of natural gas in Bulgaria decreased by 10%.