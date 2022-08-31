Photo: Archive
One representative of a party and two representatives of a coalition were allowed to attend
The Central Election Commission (CEC) Wednesday drew the numbers by which the parties and coalitions will appear on the ballot for the early parliamentary elections on October 2, 2022. The draw was made public and was also broadcast online.
One representative of a party and two representatives of a coalition were allowed to attend.
Here are the numbers for the parties and coalitions that will run in the elections:
1. Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)
2. Bulgarian Union for Direct Democracy
3. BNO
4. National Unity Movement
5. VMRO-Bulgarian National Movement
6. Just Bulgaria
7. Direct Democracy
8. National Front for Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB)
9. Continue the Change
10. MIR
11. Conservative Alliance of the Right – COD
12. BTR-Bulgaria of Labour and Reason
13. Coalition for You Bulgaria
14. Vazrazhdane
15. Bulgarian Rise
16. Bulgarian National Union - ND
17. Rise up Bulgaria
18. Movement of Non-Party Candidates
19. There Is Such a People
20. People's Voice
21. United People's Party
22. Pravoto
23. People's Party The Truth and Truth Only
24. GERB-UDF
25. Democratic Bulgaria - Coalition
26. Bulgarian Social Democracy - Euroleft
27. Ataka
28. Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) for Bulgaria
29. Russophiles for Revival of the Fatherland
Shortly after the Central Election Commission Chair announced the start of the draw, Julian Angelov of IMRO stood up, shouting, and raised placards reading "CEC - national traitors" and "Stop the polling stations in Turkey!". He refused to leave and had to be escorted out of the building.