The Central Election Commission (CEC) Wednesday drew the numbers by which the parties and coalitions will appear on the ballot for the early parliamentary elections on October 2, 2022. The draw was made public and was also broadcast online.

One representative of a party and two representatives of a coalition were allowed to attend.

Here are the numbers for the parties and coalitions that will run in the elections:

1. Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)

2. Bulgarian Union for Direct Democracy

3. BNO

4. National Unity Movement

5. VMRO-Bulgarian National Movement

6. Just Bulgaria

7. Direct Democracy

8. National Front for Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB)

9. Continue the Change

10. MIR

11. Conservative Alliance of the Right – COD

12. BTR-Bulgaria of Labour and Reason

13. Coalition for You Bulgaria

14. Vazrazhdane

15. Bulgarian Rise

16. Bulgarian National Union - ND

17. Rise up Bulgaria

18. Movement of Non-Party Candidates

19. There Is Such a People

20. People's Voice

21. United People's Party

22. Pravoto

23. People's Party The Truth and Truth Only

24. GERB-UDF

25. Democratic Bulgaria - Coalition

26. Bulgarian Social Democracy - Euroleft

27. Ataka

28. Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) for Bulgaria

29. Russophiles for Revival of the Fatherland

Shortly after the Central Election Commission Chair announced the start of the draw, Julian Angelov of IMRO stood up, shouting, and raised placards reading "CEC - national traitors" and "Stop the polling stations in Turkey!". He refused to leave and had to be escorted out of the building.