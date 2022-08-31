iStock
The Executive Director of Europol, Catherine De Bolle, is arriving on an official visit to Bulgaria, the Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday.
During the visit, she will have a meeting with caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, with the Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Chief Commissioner Peter Todorov, and with heads of structures in the Ministry of the Interior.
After the talks, there will be a media briefing.
Източник: BTA