Bulgaria’s group grabbed the gold in the all-around division and a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the 2022 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships at Arena Armeec in Sofia on Friday.

Sofia Ivanova, Kamelia Petrova, Rachel Stoyanov, Radina Tomova, Zhenina Trashlieva, and Margarita Vasileva are absolute debutantes on the world stage, but collected a score of 66.600 points, including 33.800 with five hoops and 32.800 with three ribbons and two balls.

This is Bulgaria’s first title in the group all-around since the 2014 World Championships in Izmir.