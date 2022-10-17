Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia are ready to join Schengen and it is high time that the Council of the EU takes the necessary steps, a spokesperson of the European Commission said at a press conference on Monday, BTA reported.

The checks in Bulgaria and Romania related to Schengen-readiness are confidential, spokesperson Anitta Hipper explained when asked about the evaluations of the examiners - representatives of the EC and the EU countries. He pointed out that the commission has already recommended that Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia be admitted to Schengen.