The great Bulgarian writer Anton Donchev passed away at the age of 92 after a serious illness, BTA has reported. He is known worldwide for his historical novel "Time of Parting"(Vreme razdelno).

He was born on September 14, 1930 in Burgas. In 1948, he graduated from high school in Veliko Tarnovo and later studied law in the Sofia University. He graduated in 1953 but after working for a short time as a judge in Veliko Tarnovo he quit and devoted himself to writing.

His first historical novel “Samuel's Testimony" was published in 1961. His second book, "Time of Parting", was published in 1964 and was written for just 41 days, as the author himself said.