Photo: BGNES
The cabinet has also adopted a package of tax laws
Changes to the Public Procurement Law, approved by the caretaker cabinet, provide for the abolition of in-house procedures in public procurement. The news was announced by the Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova at a briefing on Wednesday.
The contractors are to be prohibited from subcontracting the orders. Sanctions are foreseen in case of violation of the ban.
At its meeting on Wednesday the cabinet has also adopted a package of tax laws.