The annual inflation in October in Bulgaria decreased by 1.1%, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute. Its level is 17.6% compared to 18.7% in September.

In October 2022, compared to the previous month, the prices of the clothing and shoes (+7.0%), entertainment and culture (+2.7%), food products and soft drinks (+2.3%) have increased most.

The prices that were decreased were those of the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, transport services and communications.

Year-to-date inflation (October 2022 vs. December 2021) is 15.0%.