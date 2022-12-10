Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova issued an order to terminate a rally-procession, entitled "Peace, Neutrality, Sovereignty", which was planned for Saturday, reported the municipal press centre.

The event was not coordinated by Sofia Municipality and was terminated based on information received by the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the announcement said.

In recent days, nformation about the event spread on social networks was under the heading: "We are not neutral. We support Russia! Victory is ours", which did not correspond to the event information officially announced by the organizer, the National Civil Initiative for the Sovereignty of Bulgaria and Other Countries around the World, Sofia Municipality pointed out.

Earlier on Saturday, the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) referred the information received about the event to the Interior Minister.

Mayor Fandakova has informed the prosecution service that Sofia Municipality has been notified with two letters, by municipal councilors from the group of Democratic Bulgaria and by representatives of the Code political party, about a mass event on December 10 advertised on social media that may be "aimed at a forcible change of the constitutional order and territorial integrity of the country", as well as being "contrary to the decisions of the EU," reported SAPO.