Photo: BGNES
Gabrovski has been nominated by GERB-SDS
Prime Minister designate Professor Nikolay Gabrovski, nominated by GERB-SDS, presented his proposal for a cabinet lineup.
"These are people capable of leading Bulgaria through the crisis. All the names in the list are very well known in their professional circles”, Gabrovski said at a meeting with President Rumen Radev.
Here is the list:
Prime Minister: Nikolay Gabrovski;
Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management: Malina Krumova;
Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Justice: Miglena Tacheva;
Deputy Prime Minister for Climate Policy and Minister of Environment and Water: Meglena Plugchieva;
Minister of Finance: Marinela Petrova;
Minister of Interior: Blagorodna Makeva;
Minister of Defense: Atanas Zapryanov;
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Dragomir Zakov;
Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: Dobromir Simidchiev
Minister of Transport and Communications: Proshko Proshkov;
Minister of Labour and Social Policy: Sabina Sabeva;
Minister of Health: Blagomir Zdravkov;
Minister of Education and Science: Slavcho Tomov;
Minister of Culture: Iriney Konstantinov;
Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry: Vasil Grudev;
Minister of Innovation and Growth: Krassimir Simonski;
Minister of Energy: Nikolay Pavlov;
Minister of Tourism: Martin Zahariev;
Minister of Youth and Sport: Boril Krastev.