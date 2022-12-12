Prime Minister designate Professor Nikolay Gabrovski, nominated by GERB-SDS, presented his proposal for a cabinet lineup.

"These are people capable of leading Bulgaria through the crisis. All the names in the list are very well known in their professional circles”, Gabrovski said at a meeting with President Rumen Radev.

Here is the list:

Prime Minister: Nikolay Gabrovski;

Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management: Malina Krumova;

Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Justice: Miglena Tacheva;

Deputy Prime Minister for Climate Policy and Minister of Environment and Water: Meglena Plugchieva;

Minister of Finance: Marinela Petrova;

Minister of Interior: Blagorodna Makeva;

Minister of Defense: Atanas Zapryanov;

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Dragomir Zakov;

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: Dobromir Simidchiev

Minister of Transport and Communications: Proshko Proshkov;

Minister of Labour and Social Policy: Sabina Sabeva;

Minister of Health: Blagomir Zdravkov;

Minister of Education and Science: Slavcho Tomov;

Minister of Culture: Iriney Konstantinov;

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry: Vasil Grudev;

Minister of Innovation and Growth: Krassimir Simonski;

Minister of Energy: Nikolay Pavlov;

Minister of Tourism: Martin Zahariev;

Minister of Youth and Sport: Boril Krastev.