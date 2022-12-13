Bulgaria is to provide military aid to Ukraine. That proposal has been approved at second reading by the parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the document was supported at first reading in the plenary hall with the votes of GERB-SDS, "We Continue the Change", Movement for Rights and Freedoms, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Bulgarian Rise". Two of the parties - BSP and "Vazrazhdane" voted "against".

The weapons that Bulgaria sends are generally used for the training of soldiers in NATO and EU member countries, caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev explained.

According to the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, most of the weapons will be directly provided to Ukraine, while the rest will be used for the training mission in Poland or Germany.

In order to send the weapons, however, President Rumen Radev must issue an executive order approving the law for ratification.