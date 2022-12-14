The Bulgarian National Assembly rejected the nomination of Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski for prime minister of the country. 113 MPs voted “for” and 125 were “against” his candidacy.

The support came from GERB-SDS, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and Bulgarian Rise party. The representatives of all other four formations in the Parliament voted "against".

According to the rules of organization and procedure of the National Assembly, when a premier-designate is not approved by parliament, then the next two votes – for structure and composition of the Council of Ministers – are not being held.

Now President Rumen Radev has to hand a government-forming mandate to the second biggest parliamentary group – "We Continue the Change" party. If a cabinet is not formed after the third mandate, the National Assembly is dissolved and the head of state schedules new parliamentary elections.