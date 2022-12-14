Kenneth Merten was confirmed by the United States Senate to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria.

Ambassador-designee Merten is a highly distinguished diplomat, with 35 years of experience in the Foreign Service. His appointment reflects the strategic importance the United States places on the partnership with Bulgaria, the U.S. Embassy announced.

"We extend a hearty congratulations to Kenneth Merten and look forward to his arrival in spring 2023," the diplomats wrote in a Facebook post.