An amalgam of drama, thriller, comedy and romance, brought to live through theatre, music and dance along with modern interpretations of the works of Shostakovich, Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, Khachaturian and others. This is The Ballet Melee movie. And not only.

The production is inspired by the ballet The Bingo Project , starring the “Arabesque” ballet ensemble and the Bingo Symphony Orchestra . Our most famous dance group has been ruling the stage for the last 50 years with exciting, erotic and slightly humorous dances. All emotions known to man come to life on stage.

The musical part of the performance is handled by the Bingo Symphony Orchestra, which was specially formed for the performance. It features Georgi Marinov, Evden Dimitrov, Orlin Tsvetanov, Sofia Radilova, Mladen Taskov, Stefan Goranov, who are famous jazz, rock, underground and classical musicians intertwining their talent to create modern interpretations of well-known classics.

The plot examines the never-changing bureaucratic problems of a society from the unknown future, constantly burdened by endless legal guidelines and extremely corrupt government projects.