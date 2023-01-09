Continue the Change on Monday returned unfulfilled the exploratory mandate to form a cabinet which they received from President Rumen Radev on January 3.

Radev received the party's prime minister-designate Nikolay Denkov at 10 a.m., who handed him back the mandate decree.

When Denkov was mandated, his party, which has the second largest parliamentary group, said that they would try to form a government only if they push through Parliament a programmatic declaration listing their priorities. The declaration was defeated when put to the vote last Friday, making it clear that Continue the Change lacked sufficient support in the legislature.

That was the second cabinet-forming mandate, after the nominee for prime minister of the largest parliamentary group, GERB-UDF, Nikola Gabrovski, was voted down.

The third and last mandate to form a cabinet will now go to a third parliamentary group of the President's choice. The Constitution does not set a time limit for handing that mandate.