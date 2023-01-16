Annual inflation in Bulgaria is 16.9%, data of the National Statistical Institute shows.

Monthly inflation for December 2022 is 0.9% and annual inflation is 16.9%. Inflation is measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI), with monthly inflation for December 2022 compared to the previous month and annual inflation for December 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year.

In December 2022, compared to the previous month, the largest price increase was in the groups: entertainment and culture (+8.5%), health care (+2.2%), various goods and services (+1.6%), restaurants and hotels (+1.4 %). A decrease in prices was registered in the transport (-2.3%) and clothing and footwear (-1.2%) groups.

The average annual inflation for the period January - December 2022 compared to the period January - December 2021 is 15.3%.