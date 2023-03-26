There is a risk of a major war if Russia and Ukraine do not come to the negotiating table, Vice President Iliana Iotova said after Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"The situation is becoming more and more dangerous and more and more frightening. The president and I have been repeating that the countries must come to the negotiating table and this is not a lip service. The deployment of more armaments in all countries leads to, as you see, unpredictable decisions and there is a greater risk of a major war. I hope that common sense will prevail", Vice President Yotova said in Sofia during the traditional observances on the Day of Thrace.