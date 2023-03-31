Caretaker Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev commented on the possibility for bomb threats during the April 2 snap parliamentary elections on Sunday, after this week schools all over the country received such threats via e-mail. After his meeting with the Central Election Commission (CEC) in relation to the smooth process on election day, Demerdzhiev noted that people will be evacuated only if there is real evidence that an explosive device has been planted.

A few days ago, by order of Prime Minister Galab Donev, an interdepartmental working group was created with the task of preparing a procedure for reacting to the threat of an explosive device in critical infrastructure and to update the National Plan on Combating Terrorism by the end of May. While in the past week dozens of schools in the country have been receiving threats about planted explosive devices, the police have not found any dangerous substances during their inspections so far.

Demerdzhiev said that the placement of an explosive device is only a theoretical possibility because of the measures taken by the Interior Ministry. From Saturday until election day, the perimeter will be under constant guard, he said.