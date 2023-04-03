With 100% of tally sheets processed, GERB-SDS coalition wins the early parliamentary elections held in Bulgaria on April 2. The second place takes the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria". A total of six parties enter the country's 49th National Assembly.



Here are the final results of the vote announced by the Central Election Commission on Monday evening:

GERB-SDS - 26,51%, or 669,361 votes

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" - 24,54%, or 619,592 votes

"Vazrazhdane" - 14,15%, or 357,167 votes

Movement for Rights and Freedom (MRF) - 13,72%, or 346,437 votes

"BSP for Bulgaria" - 8,94%, or 225,814 votes

"There is Such a People" (ITN) - 4,11%, or 103,641 votes