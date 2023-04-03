The secrecy of the vote was violated in a number of polling stations during the early parliamentary vote in Bulgaria on Sunday. That said the head of the mission of international observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Tana de Zulueta. She noted a number of concerns, including the lack of sufficient polling stations for people with disabilities.

However, according to Caretaker Minister of Justice Krum Zarkov, the elections were peaceful and well organized, without major incidents.

"The argument according to which the return of the paper ballot will bring voters back to the polls was obviously wrong, and the electoral turnout was record low," Zarkow commented.