On Tuesday, after a rainy and windy night, the minimum temperatures in Bulgaria will range from 5 to 10°C, in Sofia - around 6°C. During the day it will be cloudy with rain. A strong wind over the Danube Plain will bring cold air. In the Ludogorie region, the rain will mix with snow.

The maximum temperatures will range from 7 to 15°C in the south, in the capital Sofia - up to 8°C.

It will be cloudy and rainy along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will be 10-13°. Sea water is 9-10°. The excitement of the sea will be up to 3-4 bales.

Rain is expected in the mountains, at an altitude of over 1,000 meters it will snow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 m will be 4°C, at 2,000 meters - minus 1°C.

Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected also on Wednesday.