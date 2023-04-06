Photo: BGNES
They have chips that will enable electronic identification
Bulgaria will start issuing a new generation identity cards by the end of the year. The new IDs will have chips that will enable electronic identification and facilitate the crossing of borders. The new documents will ensure the highest level of protection against counterfeiting.
The change is linked to the EU's identity document requirements. There will be no campaign for mass replacement of ID cards or deadline for replacement of IDs. EU citizens can use their old identity cards until 2031.