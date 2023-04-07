All parties in the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" have decided not to support a government with a mandate or participation of GERB. That was announced at the first pressconference of the coalition after the early parliamentary vote.

"Our decision not to support GERB is due to differences in values. The state budget must happen now, no one can wait", said the co-chairman of We Continue the Change Kiril Petkov.

Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of We Continue the Change, emphasized that in the elections there were five times more invalid ballots - over 45,000, compared to 9,000 in the previous elections.

Vassilev added that there were corrected protocols and a systemic problem with the conducting and reporting of the elections.