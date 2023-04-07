The new US Ambassador to Sofia Kenneth Merten was received by Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev on Friday for the official presentation of his diplomatic credentials.

During his introductory meeting with the President, Ambassador Merten expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome to Bulgaria and his eagerness to continue and grow the close partnership between our two countries.

The Ambassador underscored that the United States and Bulgaria are friends, partners, and Allies, and that the U.S. government is committed to working with all Bulgarians to deepen this historic 120 year partnership and build our shared security and prosperity.